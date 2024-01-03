FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, at large City Councilman Tom Freistroffer was chosen as City Council president for the first time since 2018.

The unanimous decision was followed by another 9-0 vote as Russ Jehl was made Freistroffer’s vice president.

While a few things that were on the agenda didn’t happen — like Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry addressing the new session of City Council and City Council choosing chairs and co-chairs for the four committees — Freistroffer did unveil his three big goals for 2024.

First, he’s focusing his energy on public safety.

“We’ve got some police that are retiring off the back end [and] I think it’s so important to keep our city safe so public safety is going to be big,” Freistroffer said.

Increasing officer pay was a topic that City Council looked at but ultimately decided to wait on last year.

“I think it’s very important that we support our police officers and firefighters and are competitive on our pay,” said 1st District Councilman Paul Ensley at a meeting Dec. 5.

City Council decided the decision was too important to rush and decided to wait until new councilmembers were instated to look at the issue.

“The timing of what came down right after a budget, and right after an election is not the best time to squeeze something in, in a lame duck session at the end of the year,” Ensley said. “I think it is appropriate for such a substantial decision to be made by the new reelection council in January.”

His second focus is continued economic development.

“When we look at economic development, I think we also have to look at all six districts and not just downtown. So we’ll be working with Sharon Tucker over there in the [6th District] than the other districts and try to allot that money the best way we can,” Freistroffer said.

The words most likely were music to Tucker’s and other councilmembers ears, as investing in areas other than downtown was a topic brought up several times in 2023.

“Neighborhoods need to be priorities, not afterthoughts,” 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl said back in August. “Public investment cannot be exclusive to downtown Fort Wayne to the neglect of the rest of the community.”

Freistroffer’s final goal was to continue bipartisan efforts.

“I’m just looking forward to working as an at large and president with all the people on the council to make the right decisions and you know, take that agenda of what’s best for the city of Fort Wayne,” Freistroffer said.

That final point was something Freistroffer said the last session of City Council did well.