FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier (R) officially kicked off his campaign for Fort Wayne mayor Wednesday with a public announcement at the Allen County Republican Party Headquarters.

Didier has expressed interest in running for the position for months, but Wednesday represented the next step in the process by officially announcing plans to file for mayor.

“I’m running for mayor to put Fort Wayne first [and] to put the needs of our community above any other considerations,” Didier said.

City Council Vice President Tom Freistroffer introduced Didier during the announcement, and City Councilman Russ Jehl also attended the event.

During the announcement, Didier also showed support for Nathan Hartman, who will be running for the city council seat in Didier’s district.

Currently, the only other people to officially file for the mayoral race are Jason Arp (R) and Jorge Fernandez (D).

Current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has also previously said he plans to run for mayor, but Henry has not officially filed yet.