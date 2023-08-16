FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Economic leaders from northeast Indiana held a Q&A session with U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R, Indiana) Wednesday afternoon at Sweetwater Sound.

Young said topics included the regional impact of the CHIPS Act and several of his pending legislative proposals to address the national housing shortage.

Young co-authored the CHIPS Act to encourage US semiconductor manufacturing after pandemic supply chain issues revealed most computer chips are made overseas.

“Those supply chain kinks that we all experienced during the pandemic, we’re not hearing about those,” Young said. “More importantly, we’re preparing for the next pandemic or, God forbid, geopolitical event.”

Young’s office said the event was sponsored by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, a public-private partnership focused on uniting and driving business investment, global competition, and economic resiliency in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

Later Wednesday night, Young was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Fort Wayne mayoral candidate Tom Didier (R).

Didier said he was “very happy” to have Young speak in front of the crowd of 120 people.