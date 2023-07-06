FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana is a part of “Tobacco Nation” as its smoking prevalence is 50% higher, making people more likely to smoke according to Truth Initiative.

According to Tobacco Free Allen County, the smoking rate of Allen County is around 20%, with Indiana coming in at 19.4%, while the United States average is 11%. An average smoker in “Tobacco Nation” goes through 53 packs in one year in comparison to the United States average of 29 packs, with a difference of 500 cigarettes per person.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States, and within the “Tobacco Nation” states, life span is about three years lower. While it can take a toll on your physical health, mental health is being greatly impacted as well. Residents in “Tobacco Nation” reported more frequent mental distress and poor mental health days in comparison to the rest of the US according to Truth Initiative.

Indiana has a low tax on tobacco products allowing youth to have more access to products, which may be the leading reason for higher smoking rates, according to health experts.

We really want to prevent the next generation of tobacco users we have to make sure we are implementing strategies that we know is going to work and increase the cig tax is one of those strategies, making sure we have resources for our youth, making sure we have resources for those who are addicted to these products already, so just making sure that we have all the necessary resources to combat it. Latorya Green,

Director, Community Health & Well-Being and Tobacco Initiatives at Saint Joseph Health System

For more information and assistance in stopping tobacco use head to Quit Now Indiana.