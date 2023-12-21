***WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers***

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University is permanently off the hook when it comes to claims school officials knew about sexual abuse and a doping program happening within its track and field and cross country programs.

A U.S. District Court judge’s ruling this week, however, does not completely close the door on potential litigation against the school involving the highly publicized accusations made by two former runners last year.

Nor does it do anything to alleviate the legal troubles embroiling two former Huntington coaches named in the lawsuit – one who is facing a felony sexual battery charge and the other who is being sued for defamation.

Judge Holly Brady dismissed a Title IX claim, which was part of the larger lawsuit filed by the two runners against the school, with prejudice Tuesday – meaning it cannot be filed again.

Brady initially dismissed the Title IX claim last month, writing that the former runners who filed the suit did not specifically show that they went to university officials to report the abuse they say they suffered.

Still, Brady gave the two runners time to amend their accusations and refile their claim to show they went to officials – which they failed to do.

While Brady dismissed the rest of the lawsuit as well – which included accusations the runners were raped and sexually abused by a coach who also put them through mental torture and that the university neglected them – she did so without prejudice.

That means those accusations could be refiled in a lawsuit at the state level, according to Brady’s ruling.

As of Thursday, no civil suit at the state level involving the runners had been filed against the university or the coaches involved, according to Indiana court records.

The former runners from the university filed the federal lawsuit in September 2022 and named former coach Nicholas Johnson and his wife, then coach Lauren Johnson, as well as an assistant coach, the university, the university’s board of trustees and unnamed administrators as defendants.

The runners claimed in the suit the Johnsons used an illegal performance enhancing doping program they learned years earlier while running in the Pacific Northwest and pressured athletes to take the drugs.

They also claimed Nicholas Johnson raped one of them, sexually battered both of them and verbally abused them to the point they were “psychologically tortured,” according to court documents.

In the aftermath of the lawsuit being filed, Nicholas Johnson and Lauren Johnson both found themselves at the center of separate legal issues in Huntington County.

In March, Huntington County prosecutors charged Nicholas Johnson with a felony count of sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery after a grand jury indicted him.

Specific details of the accusations against Johnson in that case have thus far been sealed, though court documents show they stem from an incident that happened in July 2020. His attorneys have recently been in a legal wrangling with prosecutors over the production of grand jury testimony.

Johnson – who previously pleaded guilty to identity deception in a separate 2020 case where he was initially accused of child seduction – is scheduled to be in court on the sexual battery charge for a pretrial hearing Jan. 16.

Lauren Johnson, who the university fired after the federal lawsuit was filed, is now embroiled in a defamation lawsuit involving a former high school and Huntington University coach.

Filed this past August, the coach claims in the lawsuit Lauren Johnson told others that summer he had a sexually inappropriate relationship with one of his underage student-athletes and that she knew those accusations were false.

The coach claims in the suit he has suffered damages as a result.

In her response to the allegations, Lauren Johnson in court documents denied making any false statements.

Any statements she made about the coach and the relationship he had with one of his student-athletes, according to Lauren Johnson’s response in court documents, came from that student-athlete’s father.

That case continues to wind through the legal system, with a hearing scheduled for Jan. 19.