Tips start coming in after Steuben Police ID body after 20 years

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Tips are already coming in, one day after authorities in Steuben County identified a woman found dead nearly 20 years ago.

Up until recently the investigation was considered a cold case. But now the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its efforts to figure out how Tina L. Cabanaw of the Detroit, Michigan area died.

“We know who she is, but we need to get those questions answered of how did she get down here, why was she down here, was there anybody in the area that she knows, was she visiting somebody,” explained Detective Sgt. Chris Emerick.

Detective Emerick delved himself into the case a year ago. He said it was then that he contacted Parabon NanoLabs, the same company used to identify April Tinsley’s killer.

With their help and more police work, Detective Emerick managed to locate a potential daughter of Cabanaw in Colorado named Jessica Gallegos. DNA testing determined it was a match.

“After 20 years she was just trying to comprehend everything to come to grasps that she might have finally found her mother,” Emerick added.

Detective Emerick said last month he took Jessica to Cabanaw’s gravesite and the field she was found in two decades ago. Now he and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office are trying to answer how and why Cabanaw died – for the sake of the family and the community.

“We have people in our community living today that still remember that happening and still remember that finding in September of 1999 and the question always is, does someone live among us that we need to worry about?” said Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson.

Anyone with information about Cabanaw’s death is asked to contact the Steuben county Sheriff’s Tipline at 260-668-4646.