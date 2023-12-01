STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A registered sex offender on the run and a woman accused of helping him hide were found Friday with the help of tips from the public.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s office had asked for the public’s help last week to find 43-year-old Aaron Harp, who had “several outstanding felony warrants” including for not appearing at a court hearing on charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Sheriff’s detectives on Friday morning went to the 700 block of West North Street in Fremont based on a tip from the public. There, they said they found a vehicle matching the description of one allegedly connected to Harp.

Just as a woman came up to the car to speak with detectives, a man suspected to be Harp could be seen running through the nearby neighborhood, according to the release.

As officers investigated, the woman, 26-year-old Deserea McConnell, was detained. According to the release, McConnell told officers she alerted Harp when police arrived, causing him to flee.

McConnell was later booked into the Steuben County Jail on a Level 6 felony county of assisting a criminal. McConnell is being held on a $3,000 bond.

A Fremont Police K-9 joined officers in searching the area for Harp, and police put the nearby school district on lockdown as a precaution. After a nearly 2-hour search, police said Harp was not found, and the lockdown was lifted.

Aaron Harp (Steuben County Sheriff’s Office) Deserea McConnell (Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before noon, detectives who stayed near the original location on North Street said they saw Harp return. According to the release, Harp was soon found inside a home thanks to a cooperative citizen.

Harp was booked in the Steuben County Jail for failing to appear on 3 separate charges of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender, police said in the release, and he is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

“Harp is also the subject of a new Sheriff’s failure to register investigation and additional charges are expected,” the release said.