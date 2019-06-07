Tips and info to enjoy the Fort Wayne Air Show

The Fort Wayne Air Show is set to return to the Summit City for the first time since 2016.

The high-flying fun of the show officially begins Saturday at 11 a.m., but there’s also another opportunity Friday to get people excited before the pilots take to the skies.

VIDEO: Ride on an Air Show trick plane with WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn

Parkview Field will host a 75th Anniversary D-Day celebration and a welcome party for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Doors open for the free event at 5 p.m. Friday and features a meet and greet with the 2019 Thunderbirds flying in this year’s show, fireworks, an A-10 flyover by the Black Snakes, music from Mason Dixon Line, and more.

The full air show at the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base takes flight on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will feature various performances by pilots and planes from all over the country, including the world-renowned U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds.

Gates for parking areas open at 8 a.m. Performances will start at 11 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:15 p.m. The schedule will be the same for both Saturday and Sunday.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend the air show, so organizers and the 122nd Fighter Wing have released some tips and important information to make your experience more enjoyable and safe.

Parking Information

VIP’s with hang tag passes should approach the airport on Airport Expressway Westbound from the east. Turn south on Bluffton Road, west on Ferguson Road, then south into the base for on-base parking.

General Visitors have two different approaches.

A) Approach the airport from the west on Airport Expressway Eastbound. Traffic control will direct you either south on Smith Road to the ‘North Parking Area’ or south on Ardmore Road for the ‘Fort Wayne Metals’ parking area. Guests at each of these two areas will be security screened in the parking lots and board buses for the short 5 minute trip to the air show.

B) Approach from I-469, turn north on Bluffton Road, West on Winters Road to ‘South Parking area.’ This parking area will walk from parking area to the air show.

Traffic going to the civilian airport terminal should approach Fort Wayne International Airport from the north, ideally on Ardmore or Bluffton. Then turn south on Airport Drive to be directed to civilian air terminal.

General Rules

No political activity.

No demonstrations or protest activity.

No leafleting.

No speeches.

No activity considered detrimental to good order and discipline of military personnel.

No activity considered detrimental to health, safety, and welfare of persons on the installation.

Violators may be ejected from the base, and in appropriate cases, barred from future reentry.

What to Bring

*Note all carry-in items are subject to search.

Sunscreen

Camera

Comfortable shoes

Hat

Sunglasses

Lawn chair or folding chair

Blanket

Baby stroller (if needed)

Baby food (if needed)

Small, hand-held umbrella

Ear plugs

Cash or credit card for concessions purchases

What NOT to Bring

Food, drinks, or coolers

Backpacks

Knives or weapons of any kind

Large umbrellas

Portable awnings or tents

Scooters (unless needed for mobility issues)

Bicycles, Skateboards, roller-blades, Heelys, or inline skates

E-cigarettes

Laser pointers

Ladders or step stools

UAV’s or drones

Loose ice

Cans or glass

Alcohol

Pets

Dangerous objects

Cooking equipment

*The air show will only permit the entry of small coolers carrying life-saving medicines or formula bottles for young infants.

Health and Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to avoid dehydration.

Be cautious around aircraft and other displays that may have exposed sharp corners and edges that may damage skin.

Airshows are large events and guests must cover great distances to see all of the show. Plan to walk a great deal throughout the day and wear comfortable shoes.

Do not hesitate to seek help, such as water or a short stay in a shaded area.

Debris can be extremely hazardous to performers and spectators. Please make sure that all trash is deposited in trash receptacles to maintain a safe and clean environment for everyone.

Bring items only necessary for your day.

The show is free for general admittance, but there are premium seating options available. You can purchase those tickets here.

You can learn more about the Fort Wayne Air Show and all it has to offer here.