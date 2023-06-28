WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to an arrest for possession of child pornography according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

An investigation began after Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was forwarded the tip which led to a search warrant request. On Tuesday, June 27, warrant was served at a home located at 344 Elm Street in Wabash.

While serving the warrant, police found multiple electronic devices with what appeared to be child pornography.

As a result, police arrested Peter James Nelson, 46, of Wabash. He’s preliminarily charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home or https://report.cybertip.org/ to make a report