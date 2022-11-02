The Fort Wayne location of ‘tiny little donuts’ will look a lot like its store in Franklin, TN.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop.

“tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun.

“We know customers usually haven’t had their first cup of coffee when they see us, so we want to leave them feeling better.”

Mogul said this will be the first tiny little donuts location outside of Tennessee.

He credits a Fort Wayne family who stopped at a store near Nashville, fell in love with the donuts and sold him on the idea to bring a store here.

While the Airstream arrived in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, donut fans will need to wait until later this month to feed their cravings.

Mogul said it will take a week or so to set up shop and pass business and health inspections.