TinCaps tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps fans can start dreaming about baseball at Parkview Field once again as tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., fans can purchase their tickets for Phase I of the TinCaps season. Phase I consists of the first 24 games (out of 60) from May 4 to June 13. Fans can purchase their tickets online, over the phone by calling (260) 482-6400 or by visiting the Parkview Field ticket office. Tickets for games after June 13 will be announced at a later date.

The TinCaps are also bringing back promotional nights throughout the season. Fans can look forward to these specials when they attend Parkview Field throughout the season.

Tuesdays: Family Feast Nights – Select savings on concessions

Wednesdays: Paws and Claws Nights – Fans are welcome to bring their dog or cat (special ticket required)

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday – Discounted domestic beers and other drink specials

Saturdays (starting in June): Fireworks Nights at Parkview Field

This season, fans can expect an upgraded atmosphere at Parkview Field. HD video displays, upgraded sound systems and extended safety netting are among the many features that will enhance the gameday atmosphere.

The TinCaps will also recognize military, first responders and healthcare workers and teachers throughout the season with a “Hero of the Game” program. Fans can nominate a friend or family member by submitting a short essay to Morgan Olson at olson@tincaps.com.