FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps host its first game at Parkview Field tonight as they begin the 2023 season.

Fans lined up outside the ballpark as they lucked out on having nice weather to watch the TinCaps take on the Lake County Captains.

It is expected to be a nearly sellout crowd at the game.

Being back at the ballpark brings a lot of excitement for fans. Lucas Moore is one fan attending tonight’s game and said it feels good to be back.

“I went to games last year and really enjoyed it then,” Moore said.

He was able to obtain free tickets to the game through his employer, McDonald’s. He feels grateful for the free admission to the game and that he loves the game of baseball and looked forward to seeing the TinCaps play.

“I’m been a fan of the TinCaps for a while and have been watching them back when they were the Fort Wayne Wizards,” he said. “Today has good weather.”

Some of the TinCaps fanbase includes die-hards that attend games very often. Wes Nelson attends TinCaps games almost on a weekly basis during the season. Nelson said it feels great for them to be back.

“I’m attending tonight’s game with a buddy of mine. We usually go to games about once to twice a week,” he said. “Everything here is great, I love what they have done around the ballpark.”

He loves what Parkview Field has been able to bring to the city of Fort Wayne and all of the development it has attracted. He thinks Parkview Field is stunning and offers a better experience than what you would get at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

“Everything here is more up to date. Wrigley Field is fine if you want more of a nostalgic experience,” he said. “It’s honestly stunning. It really turned out wonderful.”

Some attendees of the game haven’t been going to games for many years and have recently started going. For Lori Double, this is only her second time at Parkview Field.

She said tonight was a great day to go to the ballpark.

“The food here is great and I look forward to trying the new food items,” Double said. “I love hearing the sound of the crowd and seeing the action on the field.”

She believes Parkview Field has really helped Fort Wayne as a whole being there is new housing located right near the ballpark.

“I definitely plan to go to more games this year,” she said.