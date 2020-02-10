TinCaps expanding protective netting to cover all foul territory

An image from the Fort Wayne TinCaps shows their plans to expand protective netting past both dugouts to cover all foul territory.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced plans to to expand protective netting to cover all foul territory at Parkview Field.

“This is something we’ve been researching and planning for months,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “By further expanding the netting at Parkview Field, we’ll increase the area of protection for fans at the ballpark.”

The plan, which expands the current netting that stretches from dugout to dugout, was approved by the Redevelopment Commission Monday. The netting will continue behind both bullpens and provide line-drive protection to fans outside the foul poles.

“We’ve researched this extensively,” Nutter said. “We know that expanding the protective netting at Parkview Field will best benefit our fans and their experience at the ballpark. When we expanded the netting in 2016, we heard from so many fans, thanking us for providing peace of mind when sitting in areas that were better protected from foul balls.

Opening Day 2020 at Parkview Field is set for Monday, April 13, at 6:05 p.m. when the TinCaps host the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Season tickets and tickets for group outings are already on sale, and individual game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 12. To purchase tickets or find out more, call 260-482-6400 or visit TinCaps.com.