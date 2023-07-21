FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly seven months after the Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped due to winter weather conditions, the rest of the flagpole has finally come down.

WANE 15 saw crews working to take down the base of the flagpole that remained after the upper half snapped in December.

An employee at the dealership told WANE 15 that it is not known when a new flag will go up and that officials have not even bought a new flag yet.

The original flagpole damaged several inventory vehicles and a customer’s car when it snapped.