FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Time to grab the neon clothing and get ready to jam out during 80s night.

Dance the night away from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. under the Lincoln Pavilion at Headwaters Park. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

This is a 21-and-over event, a valid ID is needed to attend.

In addition to 80s music hits, attendees can enjoy food trucks and a full bar all night. Plus games such as beer pong, corn hole and flip cup.

At 10 p.m. there will be a contest for the best 80s outfit, the winner will receive an $100 prize.

