FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Republican Tim Smith on Monday launched a campaign to win the 3rd District Congressional seat. Current 3rd District Congressman Jim Banks is running for the U.S. Senate set currently held by Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Smith unsuccessfully ran for Fort Wayne mayor back in 2019 and was defeated by incumbent Democrat Tom Henry.

“In Congress, I will put a stop to the radical left’s agenda that is threatening the very freedoms that we value as Americans. I’ll fight for our values, the lives of unborn children, secure our Southern border, uphold law and order, and expose government waste, fraud and abuse.” said Smith. “My focus will be to end wokeness and expand freedom.”

According to a press release announcing his campaign, Smith was born in Fort Wayne and raised in New Haven. He is the son of a farmer and preacher. After graduating from New Haven High School and IPFW, Tim attended IU McKinney School of Law while working full-time and starting a family. Upon admission to the Indiana Bar, Tim, Angela, and their young children moved back to Fort Wayne where he spent over 25 years helping to lead one of Indiana’s largest companies. Today, Tim is the chief executive officer of Indiana’s largest, Christ-centered family services provider, fighting to protect children and lift up families.