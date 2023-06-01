TILLAMOOK, Ore. (NEXSTAR) — Tillamook is recalling some of its Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream cartons — because they might accidentally contain Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream, potentially exposing those with allergies to wheat or soy.

It may be confusing for some consumers but the recalled ice cream contains both Chocolate Peanut Butter and Waffle Cone Swirl packaging. While the side packaging of the carton features Chocolate Peanut Butter labeling, the affected cartons have Waffle Cone Swirl lids.

Tillamook says about 1,440 cartons are affected by the recall — all were sold in Safeway stores in Washington state and parts of Idaho. The 1.5-quart cartons feature lot number TL-41-80 and BB041324 (“BB” refers to Best By date of 4/13/2024). Both indicators are printed on the bottom of the cartons.

While the recall is relatively small in scale, wheat and soy allergic reactions can be serious, so consumers should be sure to check their Tillamook ice cream cartons just in case. According to Mayo Clinic, mild symptoms of wheat allergy include swelling/itching of the mouth or throat, hives, and difficulty breathing. More serious wheat reactions include anaphylaxis, which can be life threatening. Soy allergies can trigger similar mild and serious reactions, including diarrhea and anaphylaxis.

The recalled ice cream contains both Chocolate Peanut Butter and Waffle Cone Swirl packaging. While the side packaging of the carton features Chocolate Peanut Butter labeling, the affected cartons have Waffle Cone Swirl lids. (Courtesy of Tillamook via USFDA)

Tillamook says it learned of the mislabeling after a customer complaint. So far, no illnesses or reactions have been reported, the company says. Customers with wheat or soy allergies or sensitivities should not consume the affected product. Those who have the affected items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Tillamook (also known as Tillamook County Creamery) online or by calling (855) 562-3568. Further information is available at the official website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.