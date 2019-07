FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man and also struck a house.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Ormsby Street, just west of Wayne Trace, around 3:30 Thursday morning.

They found one man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A bullet from the shooting also struck a nearby house. No other injuries have been reported in the incident.