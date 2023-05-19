WARNING: The video above contains content that may not be suitable for all viewers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gas station off Dupont Road on Fort Wayne’s north side became the victim of a reported armed robbery on Friday, leaving the owner of the gas station irritated by the “senseless” act.

Adam Dager, owner of the All-American Shell gas station at 513 E. Dupont Road, said someone had been loitering around the gas station for almost two hours before brandishing a gun on a 16-year-old clerk working behind the counter around 5:30 p.m.

Dager said the suspect also threw a vape package at the clerk before stealing a pack of cigarettes and roughly $200.

Surveillance footage from inside the gas station shows the suspect, who appears to be a white male with brown hair who is dressed in dark clothing with a white towel draped over his head.

The All-American Shell gas station provided WANE 15 with surveillance footage of the reported armed robbery.

Dager said one of the more frustrating aspects of this incident is that his 16-year-old employee had to be involved.

“It’s just so senseless. The kid is 16 years old,” Dager said.

Dager said he just hopes that the suspect is apprehended and that authorities “throw the book at him.”

“I think he will be caught,” Dager said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.