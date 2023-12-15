FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 28-year-old man who turned himself in eight hours after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian received three years in prison Friday – albeit his sentence could be modified in the near future.

An Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Joshua Reid to six years in prison but suspended three of those years during a sentencing hearing, adding that Ried could apply for placement modification in six months.

A photo taken at the scene of a fatal crash near Trier Road and Greendale Drive on Feb. 19.

Reid previously pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury as part of a deal with Allen County prosecutors.

On Feb. 19, he walked into the downtown Fort Wayne police station just after 11 a.m. where he turned himself in for hitting a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 4200 block of Trier Road at about 3 a.m. earlier that morning, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Reid did not want to speak to investigators without a lawyer present, according to court documents.

His wife, however, was willing to speak with them.

Joshua Reid

She told investigators in court documents her husband came home that morning and told her he had been in an accident. Upon looking at his Ford Escape, she found the driver’s side windshield and driver’s side front damaged.

When officers went to look at the SUV, they found a red stain on the front and damage that “was consistent with a pedestrian having been struck and thrown up onto the vehicle and into the windshield,” court documents said.

At the scene of the crash, investigators were informed the man who was hit had previously been seen walking westbound in the middle of Trier Road. They believe he was in the middle or near the middle of the road when he was struck, court documents said.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found him in the eastbound lanes.

The Allen County Coroner would later identify the man as 28-year-old Andrew William Follett.

Follett’s death came from multiple blunt force hits during the crash and was ruled the county’s fifth traffic fatality for the year.