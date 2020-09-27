Three vehicle crash leads to one fatality

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A three-vehicle crash on the Muncie Bypass killed a man and sent two others to the hospital Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., officers were alerted of the crash. Delaware County deputies arrived and summoned Indiana State Police crash reconstruction investigators.

The preliminary investigation shows that a sports car, driven by 28-year-old Matthew Adams of Tipton, was in the north bound right lane of the Muncie Bypass stopped at the McGalliard Rd. red light. He was behind a car driven by Karmen Harvey of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A pickup truck, driven by Melvin Weaver of Indianapolis, was traveling north bound in the right lane of the bypass approaching the light when he failed to recognize the stopped traffic in front of his vehicle. When he did see the stopped traffic, he tried to take evasive action but was unable to avoid hitting the Adams’ car in the rear pushing it forward into Harvey’s car sitting in front of it.

Adams died at the scene. His passenger, wife Anna Adams was transported by EMS to the hospital, along with Harvey. Both were suffering with non-life-threatening injuries. Weaver was uninjured.

The investigation remains ongoing with future charges possible.