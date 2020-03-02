Three-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County injures 4

A three-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Saturday night resulted in multiple injuries.

About 10 p.m., emergency personnel responded to State Road 15, north of Levi Lee Rd., in Plain Township for a three-vehicle collision.

According to investigating deputies, a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Hector Ramirez, age 25, of Warsaw crossed the center line and struck a northbound Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jonathan Hochstetler, age 35, of Syracuse.

After striking the Dodge, Ramirez’s Malibu struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert Geiger-Pergrem, age 43, of Syracuse. The Silverado was traveling northbound directly behind the Dodge.

Ramirez was transported to an area hospital for a head injury. Ramirez’s passengers were transported to the hospital. Esmeralda Ayala, 18-years-old of Warsaw, was transported for a leg injury and 26-year-old Victor Lozano Chavez of Warsaw was transported for a face injury.

Norma Hochstetler, age 32, of Syracuse was transported for abdominal pain.

Lutheran EMS Kosciusko, Plain Township Fire Department, Warsaw Police Department and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.