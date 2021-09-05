Three Rivers Open draws professional disc golfers from around the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 36th annual Three Rivers Disc Golf Open presented by BF Goodrich brought professional disc golfers to Tillman Park this weekend.

The event brought out around 100 golfers from Fort Wayne and around the nation as the biggest disc golf event in Fort Wayne. Disc golf has become more popular in the area over the years with six courses available to the public and another on the way. Tournament Director Brian Wilson said part of the growth can be attributed to people looking for something they can do outside as a group during the pandemic.

“With the pandemic, disc golf is exploding,” said Wilson. “Last year when everything shut down. It was something that you could get outside do and be socially distant. So in the past year, everything is just got two times three times bigger locally.”

The tournament used to be held at Swinney Park downtown but moved to Tillman when it opened up.