FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Organizers of this year’s Three Rivers Festival have opened up the application process for volunteers.

More than 400 volunteers are needed for various tasks which include assisting guests and helping coordinate every aspect of the festival.

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.ThreeRiversFestival.org. The Three Rivers Festival also offers group and corporate opportunities.

This year’s festival, the 54th, will take place from July 7 to 15.