FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Director of Operations has been named for the Three Rivers Festival according to their Facebook page Monday night.

The new Director of Operations, Keri Roby, has more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector, according to the post. This year’s festival will be the 12 festival Roby has helped with through various volunteer roles.

The new director announcement comes after the previous Director of Operations, Rick Kinney announced his departure in March of 2023. Roby served as a volunteer member on the board from 2022-2023, helping in the 2023 festival alongside the committee after the original director’s departure.

The 2024 Three Rivers Festival will take place July 12 through 20.