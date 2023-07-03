FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the 54th annual Three Rivers Festival (TRF) less than a week away, one of the festival’s integral pieces has been solidified.

On Monday, the TRF Board of Directors announced that Theoplis Smith III will be the Grand Marshal for the festival’s Steel Dynamics Parade.

TRF President John Nichter said in a release that Smith is a perfect choice for Grand Marshal considering the theme of the parade, which is “United through the Arts.”

“Theopolis is a perfect example of the talent we have right here in Fort Wayne and the region,” Nichter said.

Smith currently serves on the boards of the Downtown Improvement District and the Public Art Commission; the former works to improve Fort Wayne’s economic growth and urban environment, while the latter aims to support the development and installation of public art.

According to TRF, Smith has a “strong following of enthusiastic art collectors who appreciate his innovative approach to the formal aspects of his work.”

Smith has also had some of his work receive national attention after earning a spot in the Academy Motion Pictures Museum, according to TRF.

This year’s festival runs from July 7 to July 15, and a full list of activities can be found online.