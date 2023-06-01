FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Three Rivers Festival announced Thursday morning it is extending the deadline for parade applications.

According to an email from the festival, the parade committee has received enough entries to host this year’s parade, however, it wanted extra time for businesses and organizations to create an entry that exemplifies our communities United through the Arts parade theme. The Steel Dynamic’s Three Rivers Festival Parade is Saturday July 8th at 10 a.m. Parade applications can be submitted at www.threeriversfestival.org/parade.

Applications are still needed for the Bed Race which takes place on Main Street on Wednesday July 12. Bed Race entry are $50 for a chance at bragging rights, and some cash prizes, for the fastest or fanciest bed. Visit www.threeriversfestival.org/bedrace to apply.

The festival is also in need of volunteers. Just shy of 400 volunteers are needed and organizers are half-way to the goal. Sign up here: www.threeriversfestival.org/volunteer.