Three Rivers Festival events to go virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While you may not be able to enjoy the Three Rivers Festival in its traditional form, organizers have put together several virtual events to help you celebrate the Summit City.

On what would have been the opening ceremony on Friday, July 10, organizers will join Mayor Tom Henry in proclaiming “Jerry White Day” to celebrate 50 years of volunteerism the festival. They said White has been active board member and integral part of the community event while setting an example to others of how to give back to the community and make a difference.

A televised special looking back at the history of the parade will take place Saturday, July 11 at noon.

A special boat tour video of the three rivers will show the history and growth of one of Fort Wayne’s most prominent features. Details on how to view the special will be announced soon. WANE 15 is proud to partner with the festival in producing this special.

In lieu of the International Village event, several opportunities to participate will be available to help celebrate the diversity within the Fort Wayne community. A scavenger hunt will highlight international points of interest in the downtown area. There will also be an ethnic food selfie challenge promoting local ethnic restaurants and local cultural performances will be shared on the TRF social media page, which can be found HERE.

Trivia Night will be a one hour online event with the help of Tincture of Trivia on Wednesday, July 15.

To celebrate the Fort Wayne Museum of Art Chalk Walk, families and artists are encourage to create their works from home. More details on the chalk walk can be found HERE.

Throughout July, the festival will share some of the best memories from past years on their social media pages. A link to the festival Instagram page is available HERE.

The virtual events are made possible by Ruoff Home mortgage, Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI), Sweetwater, the Allen County Commissioners, the City of Fort Wayne, Current Mechanical, JB Towers and C Henry Steel.

The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors is encouraging all guests and patrons to continue to follow social distancing and safety recommendations. They said they cannot wait to bring the community together for the 52nd Three Rivers Festival in 2021.

More information on International Village Events and Trivia Night can be found HERE.