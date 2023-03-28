FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival has lost another director.

Rick Kinney, who took the Director of Operations job in November, 2022, told WANE 15 he has left the organization.

“I recently decided that I can no longer serve as the Director of Operations for Three Rivers Festival and resigned effective March 24th, 2023,” he said in an email.

“I look forward to seeing the legacy of this 54 year long tradition continue as a staple in our great city and wish nothing but the best to the Board of Directors and the dedicated volunteers in their mission for success.”

Kinney founded the Clyde Theatre and had more than 20 years of experience in event management and entertainment, the TRF board said in its announcement.

An email to board president John Nichter was not immediately returned.

Kinney joined the festival after previous director Justin Shurley served as TRF executive director for just 15 months.

After leading the festival for more than a decade, director Jack Hammer was let go in March, 2021 with very little public explanation.

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival is scheduled for July 7 – 15.