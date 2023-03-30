FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At least two members of the Three Rivers Festival Board have announced their resignations the same week it was learned Operations Director Rick Kinney quit and two festival sponsors pulled their support.

In a post on Facebook, Shelly Barton announced her resignation from the Executive Committee and Board of Directors:

Please be advised that I have resigned from my position as a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Three Rivers Festival, effective immediately. While it has been a pleasure to be associated with such a heritage event, I can no longer effectively serve in a capacity that’s mutually beneficial. I wish them the best as they move forward. Shelly Barton – Former TRF Board Member

WANE 15 has also learned Adam Ehle has resigned from the board. He posted a similar message on Facebook. WANE 15 is working to learn if any other board members have quit.

The Three Rivers Festival website no longer has board members listed on its website. It also no longer lists sponsors.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.