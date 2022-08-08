FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year.

The board met on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to discuss how the festival went and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.

Although that may be tough, because this year’s festival was quite a success.

According to Justin Shurley, the Three Rivers Festival Executive Director, the Midway alone increased its food sales by 33% from last year, and overall food grossed tens of thousands of dollars more than last year.

But the successes weren’t just financial in nature.

Security changed with the addition of metal detectors at some entrances and heading into concerts. These changes helped security confiscate two guns, several knives, and “tons of alcohol,” a board member said.

While it may be easy to rest on your laurels after a successful year, that’s something Shurley said he’s not interested in.

“No, I don’t plan on sitting back and doing the same old same old.”