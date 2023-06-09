FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Three Rivers Festival will highlight local music artists for the 2023 festival. On Friday the festival board of directors announced the nightly entertainment and concert lineup.

Saturday, July 8th, Aqua Systems’ Day: Who’s Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience headlines one great night featuring local favorite Good Night Gracie. Admission $15, gates open at 6pm.

Sunday, July 9th: Gospel at the Three Rivers Festival. Listen to local gospel musical talents in an afternoon of harmony and worship. Check TRF website for updated admission and musical guests.

Monday, July 10th: The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contest featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Presented by Visit Fort Wayne. Also, returning for its third year – the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show! Admission $5, must be 18+ to enter. Performances start at 9pm.

Tuesday, July 11th, ProFed Credit Union’s $2 Tuesday: Returning for its second year – Beer, Bands, & BINGO! Win some BINGO prizes and listen to musical performances, featuring The Y’s Guys and The Taj Maholics. Special $2 deals in junk food alley, $2 beers in the plaza, and $2 admission. BINGO Starts at 6pm.

Wednesday July 12th: The Three Rivers Festival Trivia Night returns – Get your team & register for a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia.

Thursday, July 13th: The Heart and Soul Affair, Fort Wayne’s favorite Ty Causey headlines a great night to get up and dance, opening with Chris Worth and rounding the night out with Music Lovers Lounge. Admission $10, gates open at 6pm.

Friday, July 14th: Hubie Ashcraft energizes the festival plaza once again, with opener Off the Edge. Admission $10, gates open at 6pm.

Saturday, July 15th, Masters Heating & Cooling Day: Rhythm and blues flood the plaza with The Sweetwater All Stars to close out the 54th festival with the Hoosier Lottery Fireworks Finale. With the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra starting the night out with a little funk. Admission $10, gates open at 6pm.

Friday, July 7th: The musical lineup will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Three Rivers Festival Entertainment page! Tickets can also be purchased the day of the show at the Headwaters Festival Plaza. Present your official 2023 TRF Button and receive a $2 discount on all ticketed prices. TRF Buttons can be purchased at the TRF box office during the festival starting at 11am daily.

