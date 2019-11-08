Three Rivers Festival announces 2020 parade theme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the City of Fort Wayne continues to improve and expand with new parks, buildings, and projects, the Three Rivers Festival wants to honor the progress that has been made.

The 2020 parade theme will be “20/20: Visions of Fort Wayne’s Past, Present, & Future.”

With the tangible momentum happening in the city right now, organizers said it’s important to look at where we have been, are, and will go as a community.

“We are inspired by our city’s past and present and excited for what is in hold for the future of Fort Wayne,” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director. “We can’t wait to see the creativity from our parade participants celebrating everything Fort Wayne as we start a new decade in 2020.”

More than 50,000 people of all ages line the streets of downtown Fort Wayne each July to celebrate the official kickoff of the Three Rivers Festival.

This year’s Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. If you want to be in the parade, applications are due April 30.