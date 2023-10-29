HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were arrested on probable cause for placing a card skimming device on an ATM machine in Huntington.

According to a Facebook post from the Huntington City Police Department, they received a call about the device on the Flagstar Bank ATM located on Guilford Street at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers then arrived and found the device. Soon after, HPD detectives and FBI were made aware of the situation.

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, officers encountered three people believed to be involved with placing the device on the ATM. Each person was taken into custody on the following counts:

Unlawful possession of a skimming device – Level 6 felony

Criminal Organization Activity – Level 6 felony

Criminal Mischief – A Misdemeanor

Federal charges are still pending at this time. HPD also has reason to believe these three are members of “a criminal organization involved in a series of similar scams at other branches.”

Officers do not believe any information was taken by the device. HPD advises all possible ATM users at the Guilford Street location to contact their bank for precautionary measures.