BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) Parkview Health is growing with the addition of three facilities in Ohio. According to a press release from the healthcare provider, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) officially became affiliated with Parkview Health on Sunday, October 1.

CHWC is based in Bryan, Ohio and operated two hospitals in Williams County and an outpatient center in Fulton County. The three facilities have been renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold. Building signage and other materials will be gradually updated with the new names and branding.

As part of the agreement, more than 700 co-workers, physicians and advanced practice providers from those facilities are also joining Parkview.

“We are thrilled to welcome all of these teams to Parkview and are proud to help continue their legacy of caring for the northwest Ohio community,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, regional market president, Parkview Health. “Though patients may notice a little more Parkview green on these campuses, they can still expect to receive the same compassionate, high-quality care when they enter.”

Though the facilities’ names have changed, there will still be a transition period as the Ohio locations and teams fully integrate with Parkview.

“We appreciate everyone who has helped successfully navigate the affiliation process, and we will continue collaborating to make a smooth transition for patients, providers and co-workers,” said Tasha Eicher, northeast Indiana/Ohio market president, Parkview Health. “As Parkview takes a larger role in caring for northwest Ohio residents, we look forward to seeing the impact we can have as both a healthcare provider and a community partner.”