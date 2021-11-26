Three injured in Kosciusko County Thanksgiving crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hurt after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole on Thanksgiving morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Armstrong Road for a single-vehicle crash east of Oswego, which is north of Warsaw.

When crews arrived they found the driver, Mario Briseno, 33, Zachary Dustin, 31, and Eric Rodriquez-Flores, 30, inside a vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to an area hospital.

Officers say that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss