Three injured in Kosciusko County Thanksgiving crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hurt after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole on Thanksgiving morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Armstrong Road for a single-vehicle crash east of Oswego, which is north of Warsaw.

When crews arrived they found the driver, Mario Briseno, 33, Zachary Dustin, 31, and Eric Rodriquez-Flores, 30, inside a vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to an area hospital.

Officers say that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.