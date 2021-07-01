Three dead following chase and crash on East Paulding Road, residents evacuated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a pursuit and crash on the city’s south side that left three dead. The crash also forced residents in the area to evacuate.

The incident started around 12:20 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2500 block of Hoevelwood Road for a report of a disturbance involving a reported intoxicated man. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to make contact with the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police said the driver refused to stop and drove away in his car. He reportedly then started to travel at a high rate of speed westbound on Paulding Road, continuing to elude officers.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but a few moments later found the vehicle had crashed in the 200 block of East Paulding Road.

Police said three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. It appeared the driver had left the roadway, struck a light pole, a tree, a house and gas line.

Several residents in the 200 block of East Paulding had to be evacuated from their homes due to the gas line being struck.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team is investigating. They expect to be in the area for several hours to take measurements and continue their investigation.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.