Three dead after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-265

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 265 in New Albany crashed with another vehicle Saturday night.

Just before 9:15 p.m., numerous callers reported to police that a white KIA Sportage SUV was driving the wrong way, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65. The car then traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-265, a release said.

Two minutes later, callers reported a head-on collision involving the SUV and a white passenger car near the 5.4 mile-marker just inside Floyd County.

The driver of the KIA, Taylor A. Barefoot, 31, of Louisville, was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville with severe injuries.

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

The driver of the other vehicle, Taylor D. Cole, 21, of Marengo, Indiana, died at the scene.

Front seat passenger, Leah Renee Onstott, 22, Depauw, Indiana, was transported to University Hospital in Louisville, where she later died.

Two juvenile passengers in the back seat and were transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Police said Cole’s juvenile son died after arriving to the hospital. The minor son of Onstott is still in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in this crash.

The crash and possible criminal investigation are ongoing, ISP added.