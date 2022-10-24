SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – He had been free on parole for an armed robbery conviction for about a month when 31-year-old Nahkomie Taylor decided to walk into the Flagstar Bank on East Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend with a gun.

During that robbery, he took more than $2,300.

Three days later, Taylor hit the 1st Source Bank on South Michigan Street in South Bend and made off with $7,500, and then he headed to Oak Park, Illinois where he robbed a third bank before eventually being arrested.

Last week, a federal judge sentenced him to nearly 22 years in prison.

Taylor was given 262 months in prison – roughly 21 years and nine months – by a judge in U.S. District Court as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors where he admitted to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorneys announced in a media release.

He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release upon the culmination of his prison sentence and pay more than $12,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Taylor committed his robberies between Feb. 18 and Feb. 22 in 2020, court documents said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department and Oak Park Police Department and the Chicago Police Department.