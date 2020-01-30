Three arrested after Gas City police pursuit leads to home barricade

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Police say they arrested three people after a morning police pursuit turned into a hours-long standoff.

Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Gas City Police Department says they began a vehicle pursuit in the 500 block of North 8th St. They say the pursuit went into South Marion then returned to Gas City, then the driver got out of the vehicle in front of his address at 613 Chestnut Dr. and barricaded himself inside.

In the afternoon around 4:52 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team and the Marion Police Department Emergency Response Team were able to enter the home and arrested the driver and two other adults, according to a release from police.

The driver, Robert Campbell, 40, was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony. Campbell had a warrant for his arrest on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting law enforcement.

Jessica Law, 32, of Gas City was arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance while Afton Hurd, 33, of Marion was arrested and charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later date.