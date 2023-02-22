FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After heavy rain and ice moved across northeast Indiana Wednesday, electric companies reported numerous outages totaling in the thousands.

At 9:44 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) reported over 2,800 customers in the area around Hamilton, Indiana were without electricity on its outage map.

I&M told WANE 15 Wednesday that a substation went down in the area and that it is not known when power will be restored.

At approximately 10:01 p.m., Steuben REMC had nearly 2,300 customers in the dark on its outage map, with roughly a third of those outages being around Angola.

NIPSCO also reported thousands of outages within its coverage area as of 10:06 p.m., including just over 3,600 customers without power around Angola, just under 2,000 customers without power around Fremont and just under 600 affected customers in Ashley.

