FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power northwest of downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

According to I&M’s outage map, 2,178 customers are without power in the area around the University of Saint Francis as of 7:13 p.m.

Traffic lights at the intersection of Bass Road and Lindenwood Avenue are disabled due to the power outage.

I&M reported that the outage happened around 6:20 p.m. and that power should be restored by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It is not known what caused the power outage.