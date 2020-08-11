Thousands without power in Fort Wayne as storms move through the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of AEP customers are without power as heavy rain and storms covered much of the area Monday night.

AEP outages in northeast Fort Wayne

Over 5,700 AEP customers are without power in northeast Fort Wayne. More than 3,500 of those are east of Ivy Tech Community College. According to the AEP website, it’s expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m. Another 1,400 north of that location, near Parkview Regional Medical Center. Power for those customers is expected to be restored around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Another 2,100 AEP customers are without power in southwest Fort Wayne near the Jefferson Blvd and I-69 interchange and northeast of Lutheran Hospital. Information on the AEP website indicates that power will be restored at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.