Hundreds without power after substation goes down near Yoder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says a substation is to blame for a power outage south of Fort Wayne.

The outage began just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday stretching from the Fort Wayne International Airport to Yoder and Zanesville affecting 682 listed customers.

Michael Bianski with I&M said the cause of the problem with the substation had not been pinpointed as of 6:15 p.m. and they did not have an estimated time of restoration. He was able to confirm at least part of the airport was affected, though it was not clear how much.

