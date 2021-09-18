Thousands return for the 2021 Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is back in action.

Opening ceremonies begin at 7:10 a.m., which includes the Triple Crown.

The 10K Wheelchair event will start at 7:25 a.m., followed by the 10K Run and Walk at 7:30 a.m.

The Half Marathon Wheelchair starts at 8:25 a.m., followed by the Half Marathon at 8:30 a.m.

The 4 Mile Wheelchair, Available Multi-Race Participants and Jogging Strollers begins at 10:25 a.m. and the 4 Mile Run and Walk is at 10:30 a.m.

After the races, there is a celebration at the Parkview Field finish line and a festival.

WANE 15 will have live coverage throughout Saturday morning on First News Saturday starting at 7 a.m.