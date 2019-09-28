Thousands participating in Fort4Fitness main races

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of runners hit the Fort4Fitness course early Saturday morning for the start of the four main races.

The rain and thunderstorms that canceled the kids and seniors races on Friday evening held off for the start of the marathon at 6:30 a.m. More than 200 runners registered for the 26.2 mile race.

This is the rest of the race schedule:

7:15 a.m.

Official welcome

7:25 a.m. START

10K start time for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

7:30 a.m. START

All other 10K participants take off

8 a.m.

Corrals open for half marathon participants

8:10 a.m.

Official welcome for half marathon

8:25 a.m. START

Half marathon start for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

8:30 a.m. START

All other half marathon participants start

9:30 a.m.

Corrals open for 4 mile run/walk participants

10:10 a.m.

Official welcome for 4 mile run/walk

10:25 a.m. START

4 mile start for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

10:30 a.m. START

All other 4 mile participants start

All racers will cross the finish line at home plate of Parkview Field. Live music, food and drinks, the Fall Festival expo, and other activities will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.