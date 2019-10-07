Thousands of unborn fetuses memorialized at ceremony

Several religious and pro-life organizations came together to memorialize the unborn Sunday.

The memorial recognized the 319 aborted fetuses from 20-18, whose mothers live in Allen County.

They also paid tribute to the 2,246 fetal remains found in the home of abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer after he died in September.

Allen County Right to Life Executive Director Cathie Humbarger said the memorial gives the community, including women who have had abortions, an outlet for any grief they may have.

“The pain and grief that they’ve gone through in their situations and their circumstances is an opportunity now to be healed,” she said. “They do not have to walk around with that grief in their hearts for the rest of their lives.”

The memorial featured a procession of a child’s casket, speakers, a candle lighting and a moment of silence.