HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Over 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Huntington are without power Tuesday, according to the company’s outage map.

As of 6:40 p.m., there are 5,439 customers with power.

It is not known what caused the power outage, but the outage map reported that power is expected to be back on by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the outage map, Duke Energy serves over 11,000 customers in Huntington.