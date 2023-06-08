FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged a Fort Wayne woman accused of striking a bicyclist – causing him to suffer multiple broken bones – and leaving the scene of the crash.

Investigators say 29-year-old Callie Huddleston was driving along Bluffton Road near Engle Road when she hit a bicyclist just before 11 p.m. March 24.

Huddleston told investigators in the court documents that she was just driving and having a good time listening to her music. She thought she struck a pothole and heard a noise.

Callie Huddleston

Instead of a pothole, it was the bicyclist, who was rushed to the hospital with a compound right femur fracture, a crushed right kneecap and a dislocated right shoulder.

The bicyclist needed three surgeries over the course of the next five days, court documents said.

Huddleston told investigators she was not worried about the noise until she got to her friend’s house. There, she noticed her mirror was missing and noted the sounds of sirens and emergency vehicles nearby.

She did not return to the crash scene, however.

Prosecutors issued a warrant for Huddleston’s arrest and she was booked into Allen County Jail on Wednesday, according to court records.

She’s due in court for an initial hearing Friday.