Thomas Redus and daughter Terra Brantley going on 34th honor flight

Eighty-one veterans will travel to Washington D.C. Wednesday for the 34th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

79-year-old Thomas Redus will be one of the 81 veterans that will take the honor flight to Washington D.C. This will be the 34th flight out of Northeast Indiana.

“I’m looking forward to it, and seeing old soldiers, I might run into somebody I know,” said Redus.

Redus is a Cold War veteran who served three years as a private first class in the late 1950s and remembers his time serving in Germany as an experience like no other.

“I never got to Berlin but some of us did, we were right behind the border patrol,” said Redus. “Actually in some spots you could see the enemy on the other side of the boarder as we slept up top of the hill.”

Not only will this war hero take the trip as part of the honor flight, he will also be one of the four veterans to lay a reef.

“I guess I was picked randomly,” he said. “I really don’t know, but here I am selected as one of the four.”

Redus will have a special guest alongside him as his daughter WANE 15’S Terra Brantley will also be on the flight.

“I feel elated that my father finally agreed to go on this trip,” smiled Brantley. “I’ve been asking him for a number of years. Now he finally said yes.”

The veterans will return to Fort Wayne Wednesday at 8:15 pm. For those who would like to greet them with a warm welcome home are asked to arrive at Fort Wayne’s International airport no later than 8:00 pm.